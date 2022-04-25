Kim Tudor named new NIS Director | Loop Barbados

Senior executive and chartered professional accountant Kim Tudor has joined the National Insurance Office (NIS) as its new Director.

Her post took effect April 1, 2022.

The announcement was made by Dr Karen Best, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and the Third Sector.

Chairman of the National Insurance Board, Leslie Haynes, Q.C., in welcoming Tudor, said he looked forward to the strategic energy and enthusiasm that she brings to the table, helping to transition a new era of the National Insurance Scheme’s (NIS) development to support the national growth agenda.

He noted that Tudor, who has more than 30 years of experience in leadership positions, including Chief Executive Officer at the National Initiative for Service Excellence (NISE) and qualifications including a Master of Business Administration from the Syracuse University, USA, would be a significant asset to the NIS team.

Tudor has previously served in several senior positions in financial management, strategic planning and customer experience management. She has established herself as a seasoned, visionary executive and a strategic planning expert during her distinguished and exemplary career.

She is also recognised in the Caribbean region as a pioneer in total quality management and service excellence. In addition, she introduced the first national indexes for customer satisfaction and employee engagement in Barbados and served on the team which developed one of the first strategic plans for Barbados.