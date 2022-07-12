Kilos of cocaine found in General Post Office in St Lucia | Loop Barbados

A police operation conducted by the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force has landed one man in custody after the discovery of a very large quantity of what is believed to be cocaine.

The incident occurred on Sunday, July 10, in Dennery, St Lucia.

Details surrounding the incident are still coming in, however, the suspect is expected to make a court appearance today (July 12) to answer to charges.

Meanwhile, an investigation is also ongoing into the discovery of about five kilos of cocaine at the General Post Office on Friday, July 8.

Information received is that the drugs were destined for England.

There are no further details at this time.