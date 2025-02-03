Killers to serve at least 22 years

Two men who confessed to murder last October will have to serve 22 years in jail before they are eligible for any release.

Justice Carlisle Greaves imposed the terms recently in Supreme Court No. 3 in the case of Keemo Antonio Bryan, 29, and Kenaz Aaron Crichlow, 24, who fatally shot Jeremiah ‘Gunna’ Grannum at New Orleans, The City, on April 21, 2020.

Both men, who lived in Rock Gap, Baxters Road, The City, were sentenced to life imprisonment of 40 years, after which one third was deducted for their guilty plea, along with five more years for the time spent on remand.

Prosecutor State Counsel Tito Holder told the court people from 6th and 8th Avenue New Orleans would frequent a particular home to hang out and watch television, while the homeowner would cook and entertain anyone who came. The deceased Grannum was there on the night of April 21, as well as Bryan and Crichlow.

‘Leff in hay’

According to police statements, some people heard Bryan shout to someone to “leff in hay”. There was a heated exchange among Bryan, Crichlow and Grannum, who were then told to leave the house. Days later, Grannum was sitting on a block in 6th Avenue New Orleans and soon after, residents heard what sounded like several gunshots; some came from 5th Avenue and others from 6th Avenue. They later learnt that ‘Gunna’ had been shot.

Addressing the two convicts, Justice Greaves said he found it to be “a troubling case indeed” and was baffled as to “why our young men are so ruthless and callous and self-hating of themselves, and people who look just like them that they could so callously, coldbloodedly, gun other persons down.

“When they show this kind of callous disregard for the life and safety and wellbeing of our people, they can expect a sentence of life imprisonment. In this case, I’m going to sentence both of you to life imprisonment,” he said.

Brazen attack

The judge went on to describe it as “a brazen attack in the daytime with two firearms. You fired at least 14 shots,” he said, adding they endangered the lives of members of the community.

“The evidence suggests people were scrambling to get out of the way and you were aware of it, because one of you said in firing his rounds that he was clearing the battleground. You chased the victim down with no evidence in this case to support that he too was armed.”

Justice Greaves noted that even after Grannum was shot, “you both still went over him and shot him some more on the ground. Clear evidence of not only premeditation, clear evidence of an intent to kill, an intent to murder a man who was only 21 years old at the time”.

Bryan had two previous convictions but Crichlow none.

The prosecution was represented by Principal State Counsel Krystal Delaney and Holder.

Senior Counsel Angella Mitchell-Gittens represented Bryan and attorney Neville Reid acted on Crichlow’s behalf. (SD)