Kiddies to play mas – but at school | Loop Barbados

Kiddies Kadooment is not returning for Crop Over 2022, but that doesn’t mean children will be exempt from playing mas.

Chief cultural officer at the National Cultural Foundation (NCF), Andrea Wells announced that the Culture Ministry has partnered with the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has partnered with Junior Kadooment band leaders to orchestrate an immersive School Masquerade Project from April to July.

While providing updates on Crop Over 2022, during a press conference at Queen’s Park Gallery on Wednesday, Dr Wells explained that band camps will go into the schools and teach the students about designing and conceptualizing their own costumes. The costumes will then be presented in a series of parade days, coinciding with the last week of school.

“The idea was we want to celebrate creativity. We wanted to give the creatives who normally express themselves in that medium, an opportunity but meanwhile minimise any sort of interaction or cross-contamination – if indeed there should be aspike or an outbreak. So by keeping it within the scools, the schools have essentially become a bubble.

“The idea was how can we give the creatives any opportunity to practice their skills while minimising a potential negative impact of our childen and school population. And we agreed that not only is this an opportunity for them to introduce some of their creativity to their schools and teach children some of those skills but also have an opportunity to have it showncase to the schools at the end of the school term,” Wells expanded.

The chief cultural officer added that the students will be exposed to more than the “jump and wave” aspect of the festival, but delve into the history and intricacies of designing.

Following the individual parades, the NCF will record and package the school jumps as presentations of Junior Kadooment for the public to view.