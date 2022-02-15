Kid Cudi Shares Message About His Mental Health Amid Kanye West Beef

Kid Cudi on Tuesday asked for prayers as he shared that he was struggling with his mental health and trying to stay in a sane place.

On Instagram, he also shared his solidarity with fans who similarly struggled.”God…please watch. Over me and keep my mind sane. I could use it right now. To anyone who feels alone, I’m with u and I love you,” his post read.

It’s been a rough few days for Kid Cudi, who came under attack from Kanye West for his long-time friendship with comedian Pete Davidson who is currently dating Kim Kardashian, West’s estranged wife who has filed for divorce.

Two days ago, an unpredictable Kanye lashed out at Cudi out of the blue as he delivered an onslaught on Davidson with several Instagram posts.

Kanye West put Cudi on blast for his friendship with Davidson and said that as a result, he was removing Cudi from his Donda 2 album.

Kid Cudi later called out Kanye, whom he called him a “dinosaur” and said he didn’t want to be on his album anyways, and he also claimed that a discussion about not appearing on the album was had months ago and that Kanye was now creating a lie for attention on the internet.

“We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE,” he wrote.

While Kanye has not addressed Cudi since the paparazzi approached the “Man On The Moon” artist for comment on the entire fiasco.

The rapper was seen leaving the Super Bowl on Sunday after his team, the Bengals, lost, which appeared moody when a member of the paparazzi approached him for a comment in response to Kanye’s posts.

A security guard can be seen stepping up to block the photographer’s access to the artist. Still, his persistence in getting an answer saw Cudi lunging and running after the pressman while telling him to “just go” several times.

The photographer ironically yelps for Kid Cudi to leave him alone despite antagonizing the artist in the first place.

“He was escorted by a bodyguard coming out. I asked him about Kanye and he just snapped it happened so fast,” the paparazzi was quoted as saying by TheShadeRoom on Instagram.

“Some guy that was with him came from behind me, I thought they were going to jump me. I backed off and blended in with the crowd. Felt like they wanted a problem and I just took off fast.”