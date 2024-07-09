Kickstart Rush wins on Rush Fest debut

Two goals from Brent Lashley helped Kickstart Rush to an opening day victory in the 2024 Rush Fest international football tournament.

Yesterday the Caribbean representatives defeated Rush Alaska 3-1 at the Trailwinds Sports Complex in Denver Colorado.

Lashley, recently broke the national 400 meter record for the Under 13 division at the Athletic Association of Barbados National Championships and he displayed his athletic versatility with a goal in each half of the match.

Kickstart Rush’s other goal came in the first minute in the second half when Bayley’s Primary School student Aamir Layne dribbled by a host of Rush Alaska defenders and fired a low shot into the bottom left corner.

The “Bajan” boys will play two games today at 8:00 am and 1:00 pm.