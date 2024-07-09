Kickstart Rush wins on Rush Fest debut

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Kickstart Rush wins on Rush Fest debut
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Kickstart Rush wins on Rush Fest debut

Patrons flocked to Awaken

Wales into the final four of the BFA Champions Cup

The Reunion 2024 promises a ‘Feter’s Paradise’

Élevé Performing Arts Centre brings Aladdin Jr to Bim

BHTA celebrates success within the hotel and tourism industry

Barbados go down at home to Haiti in World Cup Qualifiers

Tridents welcome the Grenadiers in World Cup Qualifier this evening

Mount Gay honours late employee

Tridents lose World Cup Qualifier opener

Tuesday Jul 09

27°C
Barbados News

Kickstart Rush defeats Rush Alaska 3-1

Loop Sports

12 hrs ago

Kickstart Rush football team

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Two goals from Brent Lashley helped Kickstart Rush to an opening day victory in the 2024 Rush Fest international football tournament.

Yesterday the Caribbean representatives defeated Rush Alaska 3-1 at the Trailwinds Sports Complex in Denver Colorado.

Lashley, recently broke the national 400 meter record for the Under 13 division at the Athletic Association of Barbados National Championships and he displayed his athletic versatility with a goal in each half of the match.

Kickstart Rush’s other goal came in the first minute in the second half when Bayley’s Primary School student Aamir Layne dribbled by a host of Rush Alaska defenders and fired a low shot into the bottom left corner.

The “Bajan” boys will play two games today at 8:00 am and 1:00 pm.

Related Articles

Sport

March 25, 2024 04:00 PM

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Registration open for camp project S.O.F.T

Barbados News

Mobile clinic in Queen’s Park tomorrow

Barbados News

Police investigating unnatural death at Work Hall, St Philip

More From

Barbados News

71-year-old man missing since Friday

He was last seen walking in the direction of Lammings, St Joseph wearing a white Polo shirt, a dark ¾ pants and slippers, colour unknown.

See also

Barbados News

43-year-old man remanded on gun charges

Dwayne Drakes has been charged with endangering the life of Adrian Lewis and the unlawful use of a firearm.

Sport

Anderson eyes strong finish as West Indies seek to spoil his party

LONDON (AP) — It doesn’t matter if James Anderson takes a bunch of West Indies wickets for England in the first test at Lord’s from Wednesday.
The series opener will be Anderson’s 188th and last te

Barbados News

Barbados and Canada to collaborate on agri-tech initiative

“I’m pleased to tell you that I am on board, in terms of the Ministry wanting to participate in transitioning agriculture.”

Barbados News

Kickstart Rush wins on Rush Fest debut

Kickstart Rush defeats Rush Alaska 3-1

Barbados News

Fisherfolk to receive 1/2 million assistance package following Beryl

CAF Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean donates $500,000 to fishing industry.