Kickstart Rush trio to represent Canadian soccer Academy Loop Barbados

Three young men are about to kickstart the next chapter of their sporting careers.

Jordan Bryan, Kymani Trotman, and Seth Jones have been offered a life changing opportunity to assist them on their journey on becoming professional footballers.

The trio, who represents the Kickstart Rush Football Club will be based in Ontario, Canada for the next three months, where they will represent Canadian outfit, Global Satellite Soccer Academy (GSSA).

Director of the academy, Jeff Hackett said he is very excited to welcome the boys and be a part of their journey.

“The three young men will compete as members of the GSSA U16 team in the T.O Soccer League, Youth Soccer League, as well as summer tournaments in Canada and the United States, and they will participate in the renowned GSSA International Soccer Camp, which will be led by English football coaches Kenny Howard of Manchester City and Leeds United’s Paul Cunliffe”

Hackett, a former Barbados national footballer has been assisting young Barbadian players and Barbados football by extension, for the past eight years.

“Since 2015, Global Satellite Soccer Academy has been instrumental in providing top-level football exposure, developmental training, and an opportunity to attend its soccer camps, which are conducted under the direct supervision of English professional coaches.

This venture has been organized in association with national youth coach Renaldo Gilkes”, said Hackett.

Director of Global Satellite Soccer Academy (GSSA) Jeff Hackett

Bryan, a dynamic attacking player, recently helped Queen’s College to the Barbados Secondary School Football League (BSSFL) Under 19 title, said he is very excited about the opportunity to play in a different country and learn as much from the experience.

“I want to learn from this experience. Coach Jeff Hackett has coached and played at many levels of the game and I’m just really looking forward to taking in everything he has to offer”, said Bryan.

Fifth form Lodge School student Jones, is also an attacking player, who is very versatile and has a keen eye for goal.

These are attributes which he intends to offer GSSA for the next three months and hope that the team’s success aligns with his ambitions.

“I am very thankful for this opportunity and I’m looking forward to representing the club.

Jordan Bryan

I want to have goal contributions each game I play, as well as use this opportunity as a way to prepare to play collegiate football”, Jones said.

Fifteen-year-old Trotman is the youngest of the lot, but very experienced, as he has already represented Kickstart Rush’s senior men’s team and is a key figure of Deighton Griffith Secondary School’s Under 19 team.

Just like his clubmates, he is keen to experience the country, culture, and football environment, while being an outstanding ambassador for the country.

“I am looking forward to making my family, coaches, and club proud. I’m also looking forward to experiencing how other players play and train.

I have prepared for this opportunity by training hard at my club, at the gym and putting in extra work at home.”

Kymani Trotman

Hackett would be pleased to hear about the extra effort exercised by the boys, because he explained that the GSSA model can be cognitively and physically demanding.

“As the boys prepare to embark on this journey and experience of a lifetime, it is very important that they arrive in shape, mentally and physically.

We expect them to be disciplined and to be socially adaptable.

The GSSA journey includes the development of the person, as well as the player. The GSSA initiative is a highly demanding experience that provides an integral and comprehensive training programme for those who are looking to take their football skills to the next level. “

Hackett informed Loop Sports that a successful summer display can lead to the boys earning a spot on the GSSA roster for their annual tour to England, which is scheduled for March 2024.

Seth Jones

“The objective of GSSA in this venture is to assist the Barbados Football Association (BFA), in developing their talented youth players and ultimately give them the opportunity to compete against English professional club youth academies, during the annual GSSA tour of England in March 2024.”

The patriotic Hackett said he has long held the desire to help in the development of local youth players, improving player quality and value through superior training and great opportunities.