Kickstart Rush to test skills on the international stage Loop Barbados

One of Barbados premier youth football academies is about test their talents on the international stage.

Kickstart Rush Football Club will contest the International Rush Cup in Port St Lucie Florida from November 17 until November 19 at the Sandpiper Bay Resort & Halpatiokee Park in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

This is the second edition of the international competition, and it will feature teams from North, Central and South America.

Kickstart Rush will be the first and lone Caribbean representatives at this coveted tournament which is expected to have coaches from colleges and universities all over the United States, as well as coaches from professional institutions and Rush affiliated clubs in the Americas and Europe.

Captain of the team Ky-mani Trotman said the team is well prepared and he expects Kickstart Rush to produce a commendable performance.

“I think we’re prepared. The team is made up of confident, talented players, and we all have the same goal in mind and that is to win.

Our participation in this tournament would motivate current players at the club to work harder, so they can be selected to represent the club at another international tournament and hopefully it would encourage new players to join the club”, said Trotman.

National Under 15 captain and Kickstart Rush’s center back Ethan Haynes

National Under 15 winger Shihab Juman returns to competitive action after injuring his shoulder in the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Youth League final earlier this year and he expressed his excitement to be selected for the 2023 International Rush Cup, after missing out on the 2023 Concacaf U15 Boys tournament in Curacao.

“I am very thrilled, and I am happy that I was chosen to represent Kickstart in this important competition.

I am looking forward to scoring goals and helping my team to do its best and getting the results we deserve.

This is my first tournament since the BFA tournament final, and I am very excited.

You can look forward to me giving of my best, beating players one-on-one and scoring goals, and creating goal scoring opportunities.”

Other national players making up the Kickstart Rush roster include Under 15 captain Ethan Haynes, Jonathan McFarlane, Shae-shon Scantlebury, Eragon Bridgeman-Seale, Jamarco Johnson, and Jacob Gollop.

Shihab Juman has returned from injury and is ready to shine on the international stage.

Kickstart Rush will begin their U16 tournament campaign on November 17 against SPI Rush Soccer Rush Select at 12:30 and at the same time the following day against AC Delray, Inc. Rush Select Academy.

The national BFA U15 champions will complete their preliminary fixtures against Plantation F.C. Academy on Sunday morning at 9:30 am.

The versatile Jacob Gollop is expected to be a key player for Kickstart Rush over the weekend.

The squad:

Kymani Trotman (captain; Deighton Griffith Secondary)

Ethan Haynes (The St Michael School)

Warren Holder (Harrison College)

Jamarco Johnson (The St Michael School)

Jonathan Neblett-Roach (The Combermere School)

Jasper Hutchinson (The St Michael School)

Troy Corbin (St Winifred’s School)

Jeremiah Brewster (Deighton Griffith Secondary)

Jacob Gollop (Harrison College)

Jesse Pinto (Barbados Community College)

Eragon Bridgeman-Seale (Parkinson Memorial)

Jonathan McFarlane (Queen’s College)

Cody Roberts (UWI)

Shihab Juman (St Winifred’s School)

Shae-Shon Scantlebury (St Leonard’s Boys’ School)

Benjamin Everett (Everett Heritage Academy)

Coaches: Renaldo Gilkes & Mario Vanterpoole