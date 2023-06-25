Kickstart Rush and Pro Shottas claim BFA Youth titles Loop Barbados

Kickstart Rush and Pro Shottas announced their supremacy in domestic youth football when they won the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Guardian Group Youth Football Tournament yesterday at the BFA Wildey Turf.

Kickstart Rush won the Under 15 division after a tough duel with Technique FC Braveheart, which ended 2-1.

While in the Under 17 category, Pro Shottas Soccer School scored twice in the first half to defeat Paradise FC 2-0.

The Under 15 final was an encounter of consistent, threading attacks from Kickstart and resolute, discipline defending from Technique FC.

It was an equally poised match between the two clubs, and a 0-0 score line at half time was a fitting result.

Kickstart Rush’s Eragon Bridgeman-Seale (left) is closely monitored by Technique FC’s defender Zaiden Hackett.

Kickstart took the lead in the 76th minute when Jamarco Johnson benefited from a spill by Technique FC goalkeeper Kai Cunningham and passed the ball into an open goal.

Two minutes later Technique equalized, when center back Jonathan Clarke was the quickest to respond when a free kick struck the post and came back in a dangerous area inside the six-yard box.

When a penalty shootout seemed imminent, Johnson scored his and Kickstart’s second goal in the 110th minute.

Pro Shottas goal scorers Christian Gill (left) and Rovaldo Massiah.

The national forward turned two Technique defenders and drilled a low shot into the bottom right-hand corner.

A controlled and mature performance by Pro Shottas Under 17 helped them regain the title.

The dynamic duo of Christian Gill and Rovaldo Massiah were too much for Paradise to contain. Their speed and physicality kept the Paradise defenders chasing and often engaging in a shouting match between each other.

Under 17 Most Valuable Player Javonte Griffith dribbles is in full control of the ball versus Pro Shottas.

Gill opened the scoring in the 20th minute, converting a cross from the right, after being unmarked at the far post.

Massiah put daylight between the teams when he scored from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute, powerfully shooting pass national team Jirah Malcolm in goal.

Individual Awards:

U15

Best Goalkeeper: Kai Cunningham (Technique FC)

Best Defender: Ethan Haynes (Kickstart Rush)

Best Midfielder: Jamarco Johnson (Kickstart Rush)

Most Goals: Reuben Garnes-Alleyne- 10 goals (Pro Shottas)

MVP: Jamarco Johnson (Kickstart Rush)

Kickstart Rush’s Troy Corbin dribbles by his marker in the Under 15 final versus Technique FC

U17

Best Goalkeeper: K’dem Heechung (Pro Shottas)

Best Defender: Warren Trotman (Pro Shottas)

Best Midfielder: Ronan Lee (Pro Shottas)

Most Goals: Javonte Griffith- 11 goals (Paradise)

MVP: Javonte Griffith (Paradise)