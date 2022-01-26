Khaleel surprised and elated by proposed Senate appointment | Loop Barbados

For Khaleel Kothdiwala, it still hasn’t sunk in that he might become the youngest Senator in history.

The 18-year-old University of West Indies, Cave Hill law student was just as surprised as the entire country on Monday when Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley proposed a constitutional change for the age to serve in Senate to be moved from 21 years to 18 years.

“If you are old enough to vote then you must be old enough to serve,” said the Prime Minister as she addressed the nation.

Arguably, Khaleel was informed about the proposal by Prime Minister Mottley just two hours before the national address. He told Loop News that he was “surprised” and filled with “a deep sense of humility”.

“Ultimately, if the necessary arrangements are made and I do ultimately take up the position, I do it not really for myself. It is not about Khaleel Kothdiwala, but I do it not really for all young people but particularly for the youngest end of that spectrum who are often most neglected and underrepresented and sometimes misrepresented. I do it for all intents and purposes for them,” Khaleel insisted.

The Barbados scholar who is poised to become a “voice” of the nation’s youth, said droves of people, especially the youth, have reached out to him lauding Prime Minister Mottley for her “inspirational” acts and elated that they now have a chance to have a say in the governance of the country.

“Every so often within our society, we tell our young people – and certainly, I know this sentiment well – that they are too young and they ought not to have a say. And this movement has said to young people across this country that young people are valued, young people do matter and they do have a right to take part at all levels of society and at all levels of governance. It is not only about being a Senator but that there are many many different levels or spheres of our democracy and young people have a right to sit at every and all of them.”

Commending Prime Minister Mottley on her youthful and gender-balanced Senate which includes the likes of Shanika Roberts-Odle, Lorenzo Harewood and Andwele Boyce, Khaleel added that the new Cabinet signals to the world that Barbados “is committed to youth representation but equally to gender balance and gender equity”.

While there have been congratulations and words of encouragement, the proposed constitutional change has also been met with some criticism, Khaleel told Loop that he would urge critics to watch his contribution should he join the Upper House.

“To those who have doubt and where those doubts are legitimate and well-founded in nature, I say simply that if the arrangements are made and I do sit in Senate to watch my contribution.”