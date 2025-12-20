Kettle Appeal $420 000 short

The Salvation Army is $420 000 short of its Christmas Kettle Appeal target of $850 000.

Speaking during yesterday’s annual Christmas luncheon at its headquarters in Reed Street, The City, Divisional Commander Major Robert Pyle said their main fundraising drive was slightly behind what it was around this time last year.

“That could be attributed to a number of reasons. It could be the economic situation because the cost of living has gone up since last year. It could be also because quite a few of the donors have given to Jamaica [hurricane] relief, or it could also be that people decided to give less this year for other personal interests.

“Nevertheless, we’re about six per cent behind from this time last year, which is not bad,” he said.

Pyle added that each year comes with its own set of challenges and circumstances that may prevent a person from contributing in the same way. Nevertheless, he offered thanks to anyone who donated what they could, noting that every penny and dollar counts.

“Five dollars, ten or $100 . . . the money is handy and it will be used for the less fortunate and most vulnerable in our communities, so we’re grateful. The mail appeal goes into next year January so we still have time to combine, because the kettle target is a combination of the kettle stands in locations in The City and also mail appeal, so there’s still hope.”

Yesterday, meals were prepared for 400 people, with jug jug, macaroni pie, baked chicken, turkey, ham and other delights on the menu.

The major said the numbers indicated an increase from last year, signalling the public’s growing pleas for help in light of the increasing cost of living.

“Last year around this time we started, all the tables weren’t taken up, but as we started all the tables were taken up. Either we were very good in promoting this event and we got more people coming, or it’s just an indication of the economic situation in the country that people are responding to.

“We offer this luncheon and perhaps this may be the best or the only Christmas meal that many of them will partake in for the season,” he said. (JRN)