Kes The Band Is First Soca Headliner For Budweiser Stage Toronto 

News Americas, New York, NY, June 10, 2025: Trinidad and Tobago’s Kes the Band is set to make history as the first soca group to headline Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on Saturday, June 14, 2025, from 7:00 PM, marking a major milestone in the band’s 20-year journey and a groundbreaking moment for Caribbean music on a global platform.

FLASHBACK – Kes performing live on stage at Mann Center For Performing Arts on September 09, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images)

Toronto, a city close to the heart of lead vocalist Kees Dieffenthaller, was the first international destination the band performed in after their debut in 2005. “This is a full circle moment,” said Dieffenthaller at a Toronto social mixer on May 27th according to RonFanfair.com. “Soca has always been the heartbeat of Toronto Carnival. Now, it’s time we step to the forefront and be celebrated on stages like Budweiser.”

The highly anticipated show, presented by Live Nation and the Summer of Sound, (SOS) Festival Inc., will include surprise guests, reflecting the band’s two-decade connection to the city and Caribbean diaspora.

Dieffenthaller paid homage to pioneers who championed soca in Canada. “This opportunity is the result of years of dedication, passion, and cultural pride from those who built something meaningful out of homesickness,” he shared. That cultural legacy inspired collaborations such as his 2010 studio session in Toronto with Kerwin Du Bois, where they co-wrote the hit “Wotless,” later winning the International Groovy Soca Monarch title and earning a BET Soul Train Music Award nomination.

In recognition of their cultural contributions, Trinidad & Tobago’s Consul General in Toronto, Simone Young, presented Kes the Band with a Cultural Impact Award. “From the Caribbean to Canada and beyond, Kes has carried the soul and heartbeat of our region in every performance,” said Young. “Their music is the soundtrack of joy, unity, and Caribbean pride.”

The June 14 concert promises to be a vibrant showcase of soca’s global rise, connecting generations and cultures through the unifying power of music.

Tickets: Available through Ticketmaster and Live Nation