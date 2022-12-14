Kehlani Shares She Sexually Assaulted By Fans At Her UK Show

R&B singer Kehlani has revealed that she was assaulted by attendees at one of her concerts at O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, United Kingdom, earlier this week.

In an emotional message released on Instagram Stories, Kehlani revealed that some fans touched and groped her inappropriately, and she is now traumatized and felt violated by their actions.

“I’ve made video after video after video and deleted it because i don’t want any video of me as angry, triggered, crying upset as i am anywhere,” Kehlani wrote in a now-deleted post. She told her fans that she was being escorted through the crowd by her security when folks proceeded to stick their hands under her skirt and touched her genitals.

“This sh*t made me sick to my stomach. as a victim of sexual assault, i am endlessly triggered and mindblown,” she added.

The “Nights Like This” artist has been on Blue Water Road Trip Tour that made stops in several European countries.

The artist was recently spotted out enjoying a club night with Black Panther actress Letitia Wright, and the two were later linked as dating after Kehlani was seen grinding on the actress. She later denied that she was dating the actress.

On Tuesday, many of Kehlani’s fans reacted with shock at her revelation that fans tried to touch her genitals.

“As a fan I am disgusted by what people did to Kehlani this is so wrong and y’all should be ashamed of y’all selves for doing something so disgusting, really sick individuals,” one person said.

“What is wrong with people? I feel so bad for her,’ another fan said.

“i hope kehlani is doing okay. what y’all did was completely DISGUSTING! have y’all not heard of boundaries?! why do you think you have the right to inappropriately touch her like or put hands on her period?!” another said.