Keerah to lead Pic O De Crop Finals Loop Barbados

Keerah will lead off the 2023 Courtesy Garage Pic-O-De-Crop Finals on August 4 at the National Botanical Gardens.

Corporate Communications Officer of the National Cultural Foundation (NCF), Toni Yarde announced the line-up after the contestants drew their positions at the Courtesy Garage, Wildey, St Michael headquarters on Thursday.

The order follows:

Keerah – Come Fuh Me (House of Soca) Donella – Who’s Next (All Stars Calypso Tent) Billboard – Foolish (House of Soca) Niqa – The Chosen Few (All Stars Calypso Tent) John Yarde – Gospel According to John (All Stars Calypso Tent) Ross – Helping Hands (Shining Stars) I-Web – Brain (De Big Show) Nathalee – Not For Sale (De Big Show) Coopa Dan – Reflection (House of Soca) Mr Blood – Hornology (De Big Show) AC – Anansi and the Big Bad Ram (De Big Show) Raanan – Mr Thankful (House of Soca) Charisma – Hear (All Stars Calypso Tent) Quon – Sing Quon Sing (House of Soca) Chrystal – De Rescue (De Big Show) Bumba – Change De System (Shining Stars) Teri – Cat Piss and Pepper (All Stars Calypso Tent) Eric Lewis – Conversation with Mr Satire (All Stars Calypso Tent) Raheem – Child Support (House of Soca)