Keep your most intimate messages secret with WhatsApp’s new feature Loop Barbados

Feel free to hand your phone to friends, family, or your partner without worrying about them reading private or confidential messages.

WhatsApp officially introduced its new Chat Lock feature on May 15, with the assurance that your most intimate and private conversations are protected “behind one more layer of security”.

The global roll out has started and by all accounts, Chat Lock is the cheat code for when someone else is holding your phone at the exact moment a “special” text arrives. It is the double protection you need to keep your kids from seeing inappropriate messages while they are using your phone.

Sharing confidential documents and information via WhatsApp? Chat Lock has you covered.

Locking the chat takes the individual’s message thread out of your inbox and puts it in its own folder that can only be accessed by password or a fingerprint.

It also automatically hides the contents of the chat in notifications, as well.

How can you enable this new feature?

You can lock a chat by tapping the name of a one-to-one or group and selecting the lock option. To reveal these chats, slowly pull down on your inbox and enter your password or biometric.

WhatsApp says that over the next couple of months, they will be adding more options to the Chat Lock feature, including locks for companion devices and creating a custom password for your chats so that you can use a unique password different from your phone’s.