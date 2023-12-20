Keep electricity safety paramount this Christmas, says fire chief Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Keep electricity safety paramount this Christmas, says fire chief Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Taxpayers to receive refunds as soon as tomorrow

Keep electrical safety in mind this Christmas, says fire chief

Reminder: Old ID card expires January 31

Twisted Hennessy Artistry line-up delivered – Popcaan closed acapella

Carols by Candlelight illuminates Ilaro Court

Barbados records an increase in fires

Wales complete treble with victory in the BFA Republic Cup

Prime Minister Mottley pays tribute to Graydon Sealy

No VAT-free holiday, business as usual

NSC, Pinelands and FM Four Pillars secure Youth Cup titles

Thursday Dec 21

24°C
Barbados News

“…Ensure a safe and joyful holiday season for everyone”

Loop News

11 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

It’s that time of the year, where the demand for electrical outlets in the house increases.

Inclusive to normal appliances like the fridge, stove, air fryer, lap top, cell phone charger, etcetera you now have to deal with Christmas lights, lighted decorations and the like. 

In light of the Christmas festivities, the Chief Fire Officer Errol Maynard, is strongly advising residents to mitigate risks. 

“Our collective efforts to prevent and mitigate risks significantly reduce the chances of emergencies.  Let’s work hand in hand to ensure a safe and joyful holiday season for everyone,” Maynard stressed. 

“Remember, safety should be an integral part of our celebrations. By mitigating risks and preventing accidents, we can ensure that this festive season remains joyous and free from harm,” he added. 

Given the increased use of electric and hybrid vehicles in Barbados, the chief of the Barbados Fire Service is alsoKe pleading with Barbadians to follow these key safety measures: 

Whenever feasible, charge e-bikes and e-scooters outdoors to minimise any potential indoor hazards.Avoid storing or charging these vehicles in communal areas to ensure everyone’s ability to evacuate in case of emergencies.Charge batteries only when you’re awake and alert, and avoid charging them while away from home.Refrain from charging near combustible or flammable materials to prevent any risks of fire or accidents.You are also encouraged to install fire alarms, smoke detectors and fire extinguishers in your homes and businesses.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

7 newcomers in West Indies 15-man squad to play 2 tests in Australia

Sport

Liverpool rout West Ham 5-1 and advance to the League Cup semifinals

Barbados News

Taxpayers to receive refunds as soon as tomorrow

More From

Lifestyle

Reminder: Old ID card expires January 31

Persons who have not yet registered are advised to visit the Electoral and Boundaries Commission

World News

See also

Actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend

The verdict dealt a major blow to Majors, who was on the verge of Hollywood stardom

Barbados News

Ministry of Education partners with George Brown College

George Brown College offers CAD $10,000 scholarship to Barbadian students

Entertainment

Twisted Hennessy Artistry line-up delivered – Popcaan closed acapella

Classic Ne-Yo stole the show

Barbados News

Taxpayers to receive refunds as soon as tomorrow

Over $40 million being paid out

Sport

Wales complete treble with victory in the BFA Republic Cup

Weymouth Wales defeated Wotton FC 6-1 to repeat as BFA Republic Cup champions