Keep electricity safety paramount this Christmas, says fire chief Loop Barbados

It’s that time of the year, where the demand for electrical outlets in the house increases.

Inclusive to normal appliances like the fridge, stove, air fryer, lap top, cell phone charger, etcetera you now have to deal with Christmas lights, lighted decorations and the like.

In light of the Christmas festivities, the Chief Fire Officer Errol Maynard, is strongly advising residents to mitigate risks.

“Our collective efforts to prevent and mitigate risks significantly reduce the chances of emergencies. Let’s work hand in hand to ensure a safe and joyful holiday season for everyone,” Maynard stressed.

“Remember, safety should be an integral part of our celebrations. By mitigating risks and preventing accidents, we can ensure that this festive season remains joyous and free from harm,” he added.

Given the increased use of electric and hybrid vehicles in Barbados, the chief of the Barbados Fire Service is alsoKe pleading with Barbadians to follow these key safety measures:

Whenever feasible, charge e-bikes and e-scooters outdoors to minimise any potential indoor hazards.Avoid storing or charging these vehicles in communal areas to ensure everyone’s ability to evacuate in case of emergencies.Charge batteries only when you’re awake and alert, and avoid charging them while away from home.Refrain from charging near combustible or flammable materials to prevent any risks of fire or accidents.You are also encouraged to install fire alarms, smoke detectors and fire extinguishers in your homes and businesses.