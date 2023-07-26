Karrueche Tran Shares Thirst Trap On The Beach In Jamaica

Model and actress Karrueche Tran is showing off her sexy curves as she unwinds on vacation in Jamaica.

Tran shared several photos and videos showing her enjoying the pristine white sand and the warm Caribbean Sea on Monday. Tran is no stranger to Jamaica through her late Jamaican father, Devon Minters. The actress and model who previously dated Chris Brown appeared in good spirits despite losing her father earlier this year.

Karrueche Tran has been keeping a low profile since his death and only sharing snippets of her work life with the world. She previously spoke about her father being gay and her only realizing it until she was in middle school.

Still, it seems that connecting with her heritage and Jamaica is on top of her list as a preferred vacation spot. Karrueche has been coming to Jamaica almost yearly during the winter season. In a video she shared, her friend behind the camera says, “Hi boo it’s a video you look incredible,” after she asked her to take a photo. Karrueche is seen sporting a multicolored swimsuit in Jamaican colors and a head wrap.

In other photos, she is seen in the ocean while facing the sun, and in another where she sits on a stole and poses in a mirror to take a photo of her body. Among those who liked and left comments was Jenna Frumes, who previously vacationed on the island with her ex Jason Derulo.

“Love this place low key and peaceful and the food is sooo bomb [heart eyes emoji] you look incredible,” she said. Tanaya Henry wrote, “Lol body yoddy oddyyy.”

Other fans also commented on what appears to be a slight weight gain, but Karrueche took the comments in stride. “Thick cold peanut butter,” one person wrote, with Karrueche replying, “lmaooo” and the middle finger emoji.

Another said, “Wow, you’re thicker and look beautiful with it.”