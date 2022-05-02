Kardashian-Jenner Wins $100m Defamation Lawsuit Filed By Blac Chyna

The jury in Black Chyna’s $100 M defamation case arrived at a verdict that was not favorable to Blac Chyna, who is suing the Kardashians for disparaging her and getting her show Rob & Chyna canceled in 2016.

Blac Chyna brought the suit claiming that the personalities caused her blooming reality TV career to come to an end. She had just inked a deal with E! for her spin-off show with Rob Kardashian, with whom she has a daughter, Dream.

According to Deadline, the jurors spent the entire day on Friday (April 29) deliberating but did not reach a verdict until Monday mid-afternoon. The verdict was not in favor of Chyna as the jury agreed that the Kardashians and Jenners had not wronged Chyna and should not have any damages to Chyna.

Chyna’s lawsuit started about two weeks ago in which she named as defendants Kim Kardashian, 41, Khloe Kardashian, 37, Kylie Jenner, 24, and their mother, Kris Jenner, 66. Chyna wanted damages for alleged defamation and contract interference.

She claimed that the former ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ reality stars had bad-mouthed her to E! network executives. There were several text messages she had produced as evidence to support her lawsuit.

The first win for the Kardashians came last week when the Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon dismissed the defamation claim against Kim Kardashian, ruling that there was no defamatory content by the mother of four against Chyna.

Chyna has not reacted publicly to the judgment, but she had claimed that in 2016, she suffered financial losses from lost income from club appearances, social media, and television due to the four defendants influencing E! network executives to not renew her show for a second season.

The Kardashians’ lawyers aimed to discredit that claim saying that she made millions in the years since the last show aired.

Among some of the claims by Blach Chyna were that she had physically assaulted Rob Kardashian and was violent, causing her to lose the income that would have been generated from the Rob & Chyna show.

Among the testimony given in court was by her former fiancé Rob Kardashian. He testified that she had indeed hit him with a 6-foot metal rod and pulled a phone cord around his neck on December 14, 2016, while they were celebrating the second season of their show being renewed. She had denied those claims while Corey Gamble, the boyfriend of Kris Jenner, testified that he did see her hit Rob. She had also admitted to wielding Rob’s gun but said the weapon was unloaded, and she was being playful.

The Kardashian’s lawyers had said the cancellation of the show was all the fault of Chyna as the relationship had gone from happy and enjoyable for both parties to toxic and mentally harmful, causing E! to end it naturally.

Several videos from the show have been shared online showing Chyna screaming verbal abusive expletives at Rob as their relationship appeared to disintegrate on TV.

The Kardashians have not put out a statement regarding the judgement in their favor.