Kanye West Hurls Racial Slurs At Trevor Noah, Roast D.L. Hughley & Pete Davidson

Kanye West woke up and chose violence as he went on the offense against Pete Davidson, who is dating his ex-wife, and he seems to be taking on the comedians as he took shots on Wednesday at D.L Hughley and Trevor Noah.

The rapper shared a raft of post-and-delete on his Instagram account as he continued to wage war on Pete and the comedians. The rapper has been acting as if he’s God’s spokesman where he determines who’s God-less or needs God.

Kanye West also shared concern for his 40-year-old wife that she might be peer-pressured into doing drugs with Pete.

Kanye West woke early on Wednesday as he started posting on Instagram around 5 am. His posts started with Pete Davidson, where he shared an old news headline about the comedian allegedly “enraging” his audience with a joke about having sex with a baby.

Kanye said his anti-Pete stance was because he wanted the comedian to be kept away from his children, as many viewed the joke as paedophilic.

“Yet another reason why SKETE gotta stay away from my children,” said Ye began. “Oh, and nobody noticed that he ain’t show up to SNL Because Mr. I can help you with meds had a mental breakdown after we ran him off the internet. SKETE you not built for this I already blacked the Super Bowl out on you. Apologize to your family for being in your family,” the rapper commanded.

He also took a dig at the comedian who has been said to have drug addiction issues in the past.

Kanye West also sent shots at Dave Sirus, one of the writers at SNL and a friend of Pete Davidson.

“Come on Dave please help write some more culturally irrelevant jokes for SKETE,” Kanye wrote. “You don’t have to have talent these days you just need a Hillary Clinton tattoo.”

He also re-shared Pete’s tattoo of the former Democratic presidential candidate with the caption, “Tramp Stamp Pete the Tramp… here’s the stamp.”

Meanwhile, Kanye also directed racist insults at South African comedian and host of the Daily Show, Trevor Noah.

“All in together now… K**n baya my lord k**n baya K**n baya my lord K**n baya Oooo’ lord K**n baya.”

If you didn’t know, Noah recently commented on the Kim/Kanye saga calling the rapper’s actions “harassment.

He also shared a photo of the buried head of Pete and hinted that he’s not done yet as he asked fans, “Ya’ll ready for Coachella.”

D.L Hughley did not escape a sneak diss as Ye trolled the comedian about his camouflage jacket with a ripped jeans outfit.

“This grown ass man picked this outfit out himself Is he influential or under the influence?” Kanye asked. “Funny thing is we’ll probably end up being friends… I used to defend this n***a back when he had work…. Like nah he funny … you just gotta watch it 1 trillion more times to get it.”

Kanye also made sure that fans knew which comedian he actually liked as he shared a post about Michael Che saying he got a lot of love and respect for him.