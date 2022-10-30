Kanye West Criticized Mother Of George Floyd’s Daughter Over $250m Lawsuit

Kanye West is back on Instagram, and once again, the rapper is using the social media platform to single out his latest target, George Floyd’s baby mother, who filed a $250 million lawsuit against him for defamatory comments about Floyd’s death.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Kanye West reacted to reports Roxie Washington had filed a lawsuit against him and shared that he had donated $2 million to help her daughter after Floyd’s death. Kanye appeared incensed that Washington was suing him.

“Now for Roxie Washington and Roxie Washington ALONE. I gave 2 million dollars out of my pocket for the family. To help George’s daughter…Your daughter! I can guarantee that most of those that came for me after my comments didn’t do what I did! Even those with millions of dollars in the bank!” Kanye said.

On October 18, George Floyd’s estate revealed that it had retained a battery of lawyers from Witherspoon Law Group and Dixon & Dixon Attorneys at Law to sue Kanye for $250 million for defamation.

“Kanye’s comments are a repugnant attempt to discount George Floyd’s life and to profit from his inhumane death,” a release quoted one of the attorneys as saying.

The lawsuit was filed after Kanye aligned himself with Right Wing crony Candace Owens and regurgitated the misleading claim that George Floyd had died from having fentanyl in his system rather than officer Derek Chauvin placing his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes that restricted Floyd’s oxygen flow and later killed him.

Kanye West has issued several apologies in light of his billion-dollar Adidas deal ending. His net worth is now expected to be around $250 million.

Kanye, however, seems to be asking Floyd’s estate to call off the lawsuit so that a possible judgment is not possible, thereby reducing the remaining money he has.

“How much did BLM give???? Many gave words. I ACTED. Now because of words you want to sue me for 250 million dollars… when I’m going through an Economic lynching. A Digital Lynching. A Social Credit Score bankrupting,” Kanye lashed out at Washington.

“You’re either being controlled or you’re being greedy…But You better get you some business…4 GOD get mad. This is how you try someone who was there for your family???? You will never get money from no one else,” he said.

As if he couldn’t help himself, Kanye added, “GOD don’t like ugly. Look at you mother***king hat. Yo hate ugly. You know how I feel about an ugly a$$ hat.”

He ended the note saying, “to the Floyd family: I apologized to you and the black community for my comments on Drink Champs. Humbly… Now Come get Roxie before she mess up all y’all money. The Bible is the umbilical chord…Stay Connected.”

George Floyd’s estate has not responded to Kanye’s recent post. It’s unclear if the family has filed the lawsuit yet.

In the comments, many called out Kanye for his post, noting that he has not given the same energy to the corporations that are canceling him.

“I don’t care how much you gave me. You’re not gonna disrespect my deceased family member and play in my face. You think you giving them money gives you a free pass to disrespect their family member’s death? I’m so tired of seeing this man’s foolery,” one person wrote on Instagram.

“How you gaslighting, cursing, insulting this woman & using God name at the same time this man a trip,” another wrote.

“Give the woman a chance to drop the charges. You apologized on the weekend.. the courts ain’t open til tomorrow,” Loni Love wrote.

“This why i don’t take nothing from anyone. They feel like they can say anything 2 u. That’s wild. N suing was the right thing. He the type of person so only respond to money. Oh wow,” another said.