Kamla to TT government: Remove VAT on all food items for Christmas | Loop Barbados

Opposition Leader in Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar has called on the government to immediately remove VAT on all food items.

In a statement on Friday, Persad-Bissessar said over the past two years, thousands of persons have lost their jobs leaving their families struggling on the breadline.

She said the government claims to have spent over five billion taxpayer dollars in COVID-19 relief.

However, the opposition leader said little of these monies have reached those in need.

She said: “Under my administration, we removed VAT from over seven thousand food items and our Government still operated comfortably. The Government can afford to give the people of Trinidad and Tobago a Merry Christmas by at least removing the VAT on all food items.”

“I plead with [Trinidad and Tobago prime minister Dr] Keith Rowley to spare a thought for those going hungry in our nation and implement this policy which will help people to afford to feed their families this Christmas,” she added.

The government recently removed VAT on over 50 basic food items.