Kamla: Put biases aside when voting for President

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar at her office on Charles Street, Port of Spain. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Opposition protesters lined the pavement opposite the Red House on Friday while parliamentarians arrived to elect a successor to President Paula-Mae Weekes. The government’s choice is Christine Kangaloo, whereas the Opposition nominated Israel Khan, SC.

Protesters numbered in excess of 100, until the rain began falling around 12.30 pm, when their numbers dwindled. They alternated their chants between “Rowley must go” and “No to Kangaroo.”

One protester, a councillor in the Siparia corporation, waved a fake kangaroo’s head on a stick. He also bore a sign which read, “Rowley, keep your kangaroo in Balisier House.”

Whenever a government representative arrived, they were greeted by loud boos. When the Prime Minister exited his vehicle at 1.15pm, they booed even louder. He waved at them.

The Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, arrived at 1.30 pm. She had some advice to the independent senators, “Do what you think is best for the country. Put your country first, put your own biases or your own inclinations aside. Whichever way it goes, we will never stop fighting.”

Asked if the opposition was ready to support whoever becomes the next President, Persad-Bissessar said, “The Opposition will hold the head of state to account, as we will hold all the institutions to account.”

