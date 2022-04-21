Just over 3,3500 COVID positive cases in home isolation, | Loop Barbados

There were 547 new COVID-19 cases, 223 males and 324 females, recorded on Wednesday, April 20, from the 1,645 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.

The cases comprised 101 persons under the age of 18, and 446 who were 18 years and older.

The number of people in isolation facilities was 71, while 3,353 were in home isolation.

As at April 20, there were 386 COVID-19 related deaths.

The public health laboratory has conducted 637,232 tests since February 2020, and recorded 66,317 COVID-19 cases (30,554 males and 35,763 females).

Under the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19, the total number of persons with at least one dose is 161,571 (70.7 per cent of the eligible population). The total number of fully vaccinated persons is 151,716 (56 per cent of the total population or 66.4 per cent of the eligible population). The eligible population represents those persons who are 12 years and older.