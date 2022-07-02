Just over 3,000 students to sit Common Entrance exam next week | Loop Barbados

A total of 3,300 students will be writing this year’s Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination (BSSEE) on Tuesday, July 5. This figure comprises 1,545 males and 1,755 females, who are registered to write the exam at 21 secondary schools across the island.

According to the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, 18 students have requested permission to sit the BSSEE at an early age (10 years old).

The BSSEE, also known as the Common Entrance or 11-plus exam, will also be written by 112 non-nationals. These students have satisfied immigration requirements. The Ministry has also received 116 special requests, mainly for extra time, enlarged print, and breaks for snacks.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has granted exemptions from writing the examination to 15 students, while 169 others have deferred.