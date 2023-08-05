Jus Jay shows determination was key in Brain Freeze success story Loop Barbados

Brain Freeze has won DJ, producer Justin ‘Jus Jay’ King and artiste Osvaldo ‘LeadPipe’ Reid $15,000 and bragging rights once more as they were crowned the 2023 People’s Monarch again.

The pair had 15,000 reasons to smile before, when they worked together on ‘Sometime’ back in 2019 and copped the same title.

However, this year, the win came in a most spectacular way because the competition this season was stiffer and the track was actually in the works before ‘Sometime’, it seems.

In the semi-finals, Brain Freeze edged out Rico ‘Grateful Co’ Gaskin winning by less than a point. The competition went down to two decimal places to split the votes almost in the center.

Then in the Finals, Brain Freeze faced off with Chief Diin and secured 60 per cent of the votes for the win and monarchy.

Talking about the win and the process behind the track, a proud Jus Jay told the radio announcer Scott le Roc that Brain Freeze is no overnight microwave production.

He said that initially it was actually called the Jungle Jazz project, “it had a lot of wild stuff going on in it”. Jay said still learning new things five years ago when he started this sound.

Thanking his producer friend Nelieux for his support and guidance when he won, he flashbacked to the beginning seeing Nelieux and LeadPipe together chilling and he said to LeadPipe that he should do something in that 100 to 110 BPM range.

Jus Jay said, “I always wanted to work with LeadPipe… basically so I called him and I was like, ‘Yo, I got something I want you to hear.'” And he said that LeadPipe was quiet at first in the back of the studio and then he started singing, “With a grey suit and the Grey Goose…”

Calling this beat “very weird”, he said he was “picking at it, troubling it” constantly throughout the years since its inception. The first thing in the beat was the horns and that’s all that stayed throughout the process. He said originally it even had sax. So it has become a new song all together.

And now, four or five years later, “We’re here again. This is our second People’s Monarch and it’s our second time working together in succession.”

Speaking to the success of the song, Jus Jay explained that he thinks it has the ingredients to capture both the Dancehall lovers and the soca lovers.

Reminding all that LeadPipe is originally coming from Dancehall out of Most Wanted, if you know, you know, Jay said that he understands Dancehall is close to his heart, so it was just to find a way to get the genre lovers together as one; “so this is a new wave, this is a new generation of sound, this is a new sound for Crop Over that everybody could feel included and I feel like that’s one of the reasons why people love the song.”

Jay reacts to the overwhelming response

But did he expect to pull the rabbit out the hat and capture the hearts of Bajans this year with Brain Freeze?

Jus Jay confessed that in his heart, he has believed throughout the half of a decade that he worked on this song “that this song was that song”. So he knew that he would have to push the song and the artiste truly. He said, “I am very heavy in marketing, for somebody to be picking at a song for five years… I was afraid, it was nerve wracking and I didn’t know how people would take it…

“[So] When I first saw people screaming out the song [on my return to Barbados after touring in NY for a more than a month], I was scared.

“But to come back and see people appreciating it in mass, that means a lot.”