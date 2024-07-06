Juniors vying for a spot in Junior Monarch Finals

The Graduation Tent at the University of the West Indies will come alive with a stellar showdown and exciting display of calypso and soca, as the semifinalists of Scotiabank Junior Monarch competition take to the stage on the grounds of The UWI Cave Hill Campus this Sunday, July 7, at 6pm.

Twenty-six young, talented calypsonians and soca artistes from across Barbados are set to light up the stage for a coveted spot in the Saturday, July 20 finals.

The air is thick with anticipation as these rising stars, ages 9 – 18, prepare to showcase their musical prowess and creativity in what promises to be an unforgettable event.

Co-producer of the event, the National Cultural Foundation’s (NCF) Cultural Officer – Music Education, Kevin Moore, anticipates a brilliant display of talents stating that the youngsters worked hard through the rehearsals and mentorship sessions and tent nights.

“The stories out of this year’s competition are interesting. We have five newcomers and 12 schools represented. We also have four self-penned pieces, which showcases the development of not only the singing and performance skills within this programme, but also the writing exponents as well.”

“Further to that point, we have songs being written and arranged by former Scotiabank Junior Monarchs and Competitors, namely Kymorhi Overcomer Trotman and Dondria A-lee-yah Forde.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, the 26 Scotiabank Junior Monarch contestants are ready, the band is ready, the team is ready,” Moore said.

“If the two thrilling nights of the Junior Monarch tent at the Queen’s Park Steel Shed in June were any indication, the semi-final will indeed be an epic showdown,” the NCF said.

The NCF also told persons to expect fierce competition, electrifying performances and a vibrant celebration of Barbadian culture as these young artists bring their A-game.

In the calypso category, this year’s semi-finalists bring a rich tapestry of themes and lyrical artistry.

Calypso semi-finalists include:

Alyssa Queen A Cumberbatch – A Prayer for the Youth

Charity Murrell – Waste

Deyonte Yonte Brathwaite – School Days

Eden Potent Murrell – HOPE

Haylei Hailstorm Wise – Beautiful Nation

Kadarius King K Allen – Boys Don’t Cry

Kenaz Bit Bit Walker – Put On A Show

Khalijah Khaleesi Kellman – Girl Unseen

Rashonna Shonna B Browne – Green

Relissa N’Kyla Mitcham – Runaway

Rimiya Majestic Miya Wilson – We Need You

Sabiah Gaskin – Real Heroes

Trinity Clarke – No Joke

In the Soca category, the contestants promise high-energy performances which wowed the packs crowds and got them moving during tent nights.

Soca semi-finalists include:

Israel John Boss Savoury – Heart Beat

Jade Leilani Roach – Home

Jayden Inniss – Welcome Home

Jazarie Zarie B Belgrave – What’s Wrong with You?

Joshua Joshua B Blackman – Taking It Down

Kari-Anne Kari Holford-Sam – Sweet Pan

Kyle Twin Boy Bishop – Obey

Joshua Josh Ox Oxley – Pandemonium

Kymani Mr Showman – Ready

Ranesha Stewart – Road Call

Rojani Shurland-Agard – Company

Sephon Lil Stathis Sealy – Bring It

Talisia Mottley – Put Down The Gun

Tickets for the UWI Graduation Tent are $20 for adults and $10 children.

The Finals will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at the National Botanical Gardens at 6pm. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children .

Box offices are online on TicketPal.com, at the National Cultural Foundation, Lucky Horseshoe Warrens and Worthing, Abbeville Rockley, NU Look and CS Pharmacy Bridgetown, Emerald City Six Roads, Carlton Supermarket Black Rock, A&B Music Supplies Wildey, SmartStore Limegrove and Welches and Ah Touch of Class Lanterns Mall.

(PR).