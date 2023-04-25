Juniors brighten Deighton Griffith School Loop Barbados

First form students of the Deighton Griffith Secondary School had something to look forward to when they walked through the gates for the new school term.

On the first day of the Trinity term, the students were warmly welcomed back to the classroom with six beautifully painted murals.

Each of the classrooms on the first form block, featured a different theme designed and painted by the students, parents and teachers. The project was sponsored by Sandals Barbados and several employees from Sandals Foundation volunteered as well.

During the Easter vacation, from April 15 to 21, the students spruced up the first form classrooms, turning the drab and dreary into a positive, bright and inspirational space.

General manager of Sandals Barbados, Carl Beviere, who also participated in the painting, commended the team for the formidable transformation.

“It is just nice to see what it transformed from into – the before and after pictures were amazing.”

“I think it is just so important that children in education have a comfortable learning environment so this should be more conducive to better studying, better classes. They have a class they can be proud of and enjoy as well,” he said.

Principal of the Deighton Griffith School, Major Michael Moore lauded the school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) for conceptualising the project and leading its execution.

“The wonderful thing about it is that there is a different mural in the classroom, i think that adds to the creativity and the uniqueness of each student. And I know that it will encourage our students to work hard, to appreciate the environment more and to do even better in their studies and exploits outside the classroom as well,” Major Moore told Loop News.

He added: “[It] gets them thinking positively about themselves and to appreciate themselves and each other. I think if we do that more to society, it would help to encourage a lot more growth and positivity.”

While commending the students for incorporating positive affirmations in the murals, the principal expressed his desire to take the mural project into more classrooms.

One student, 12-year-old Giovanni Barker, told Loop News he hoped the inspirational words on the mural would also encourage new students when they arrive in September.

“I hope the positive words are encouraging, and push [others]…and I hope the people that come here get to like it,” he added.