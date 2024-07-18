Juniors all set for Saturday’s showdown at Botanical Gardens

The stage is set and the finalists are gearing up to deliver their most spectacular performances yet as the 2024 Scotiabank Junior Monarch reaches its thrilling finale.

This year’s competition has been a rollercoaster of talent, passion and fierce showmanship which will boil over this Saturday, July 20 at the National Botanical Gardens Ampitheatre. The atmosphere is expected to be charged with excitement and anticipation as the fledging artistes vie for supremacy in the Calypso and Soca categories.

From the very beginning of the Crop Over season, the young entertainers have captivated audiences. First at the two Junior Monarch tents held at the Queen’s Park Steel Shed on June 15 and 22, they wowed the packed audiences with their powerful lyrics, vibrant performances and a level of skill that demonstrated the calypso tradition in Barbados has a bright future.

The semifinals, on Sunday, July 7 at the Graduation Tent at UWI, were nothing short of sensational. In spite of inclement weather that threatened the event, the 26 emerging stars brought the heat as they battled on stage. Each brought their unique flair and energy leaving the judges at the end of the night with the daunting task of selecting the best of the best from a pool of extraordinary talent. The decision though incredibly tough, had to be made and a select few earned their spot in the highly anticipated final.

Reigning calypso monarch Sakarah Sakarah Thomas is hoping to retain her title but she has formidable opposition in Relissa N’kyla Mitcham, Haylei Hailstorm Wise, Trinity Clarke, Eden Potent Murrell, Kadarius King K Allen, Khalijah Khaleesi Kellman and Kenaz Bit Bit Walker. The reserve is Sabiah Gaskin.

With the current soca monarch, Shontae Tae Alleyne-Clarke, choosing not to defend her title, the question arises: who will ascend to this throne?

Will it be Israel John Boss Savoury, Jade Leilani Roach, Ranesha Stewart, Kari-Anne Kari Holford-Sam, Jazarie Zarie B Belgrave, Kymani Mr. Showman Devonish, Jayden Inniss, or Sephon Lil Stathis Sealy?

The reserve is Joshua Joshua B Blackman.

The National Cultural Foundation’s (NCF) Cultural Officer for Musical Education, Kevin Moore, anticipates an intensely competitive final. Reflecting on the contestants’ journey, he believes the months of preparation have fully readied them for the big night.

Their preparation involved receiving invaluable mentorship from seasoned artists in key areas such as performance, vocals, delivery and presentation, as well as their ongoing development throughout the season and the current final stages of rehearsal. Moore praised the contestants for maintaining an exceptional level of artistry.

“I expect all the contestants to bring their A-game. The band will be in fine form and I expect it to be a keenly contested show,” Moore remarked.

Moore explained that the location of the event in the National Botanical Gardens Ampitheatre is advantageous, as it allows the competition to take place in a similar setting even though it was outdoors.

In addition, the seating area for the general public and the stage will both be covered by a huge tent. And while Moore thanked patrons for their continued support of the juniors, he urged them to secure their tickets early before they are sold out.

Admission for the Finals is $10 for children and $25 for adults.

Tickets are available online on TicketPal.com and at the National Cultural Foundation, Lucky Horseshoe Warrens and Worthing, Abbeville Rockley, NU Look and CS Pharmacy Bridgetown, Emerald City Six Roads, Carlton Supermarket Black Rock, A&B Music Supplies Wildey, SmartStore Limegrove and Welches and Ah Touch of Class Lanterns Mall.

(PR/NCF).