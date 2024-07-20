Junior Monarch finals postponed

The National Cultural Foundation (NCF) is regretfully informing the public that the Scotiabank Junior Monarch Finals, planned for today, Saturday, July 20, 2024, has been postponed.

The Junior Monarch Finals which was scheduled to take place at the National Botanical Gardens Ampitheatre, will now be held on Thursday, July 25, at 7pm, at the Garfield Sobers Complex, Wildey, St Michael.

In a statement made recently, the NCF explained that due to the recent several occasional showers over the past days, they were unable to achieve the full technical set up and rehearsal needed ahead of the competition.

“The recent several occasional showers over the past days have hampered the full technical set up and rehearsal needed ahead of the competition to ensure that the junior calypsonians can showcase their talents in optimal conditions,” the NCF stated.

This decision also follows consultation with parents, sponsors, judges and other key stakeholders.

Producer of the event and Music Officer, Kevin Moore reaffirmed the NCF’s committment to the young contestants’ development and to staging the competition in the best possible environment.

“These young people have practice hard and while we cannot control the weather, we can assure you that the work put in our mentors, coaches, band, technical and indeed our contestants will be worth the wait. Our main intention is that these youngsters get to perform in the best conditions possible conditions,” he said.

All tickets purchased will remain valid.

The NCF sincerely apologized for any inconvenience caused.

(PR/NCF).