Junior Monarch finalists on show from today | Loop Barbados

Ahead of the finals stage at Wildey Gymanisum, the 17 finalists for the 2022 Scotiabank Junior Monarch Competition will perform for the public for the first time today, Wednesday, July 6.

This year’s competition promised to be quite the spectacle with three crowns – calypso, soca and bashment soca – up for grabs for the first time ever. However, the public opposition and criticism to the introduction of the bashment soca genre, somewhat influenced the competitors, leading to one entry for the category – Lil Stathis with 10 Speed.

The National Cultural Foundation (NCF) then announced that only two categories – soca and calypso – will take place, with Lil Stathis’s track falling under soca.

The soca category features: Joshua B singing Loving It, Joshox with Dip and Go Low, Netanya with Make a Memory/When Last, Leeka performing Release, Y.S.R with How You Feel, the sole bashment soca from Lil Stathis, 10 Speed and Trinity Clarke with Vybzz.

The calypso category includes: Choices by Slay; Danekia performing Cries of The Youth Today; [email protected] singing Cry of The Children; Lil E with Here We Grow; King K singing War Zone; Just Kari performing Dis World Needs Me; Yahandje returns to competition with It Wasn’t Easy and Majestic Miya with Mindfulness.

The Free Lunchtime Concert kicks off at 12:15 pm at the Frank Collymore Hall Terrace in the City.

Patrons are encouraged to stop and enjoy the show, which is only a teaser of what will take place on Finals night, Saturday, July 16.