Junior Monarch finalists announced

The National Cultural Foundation (NCF) has announced the finalists in this year’s Scotiabank Junior Monarch Competition.

They are:

Calypso Category

Finalists in the Scotiabank Junior Calypso Monarch. (Photo: NCF/PR)

Soca Category

Finalists in the Scotiabank Junior Soca Monarch. (Photo: NCF/PR)

The announcement was made yesterday, Sunday, July 7, following the semifinals of the competition, which was held at the Graduation Tent, UWI, Cave Hill Campus before a packed and lively crowd.

Thirteen juniors faced off in the calypso category, while thirteen faced off in the soca category.

NCF also announced that a new monarch will be crowned in the soca category, since reigning monarch Tae has opted not to defend her title.

Therefore, eight finalists were named in the soca competition, while in the calypso category, seven finalists will face off against reigning monarch Sakarah.

A reserve in each category was also named.

The Scotiabank Junior Monarch Finals will be held on Saturday, July 20, at 7pm at the National Botanical Gardens.

Persons are encouraged to log on to NCF’s social media pages, for information on the Scotiabank Junior Monarch Competition and all other Crop Over activities.

(PR).