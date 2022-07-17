Junior Monarch crowns two queens | Loop Barbados

Yahandje Daniel and Shontae Alleyne-Clarke emerged as the victors of the 2022 Scotiabank Junior Monarch Competition just after midnight today, Saturday, July 17.

Yahandje, finally claimed the crown for the Calypso Category with her song ‘It Wasn’t Easy’, in her last bout as a “junior” in the competition – she was a runner-up in the 2018 Junior Calypso Monarch Competition. The tune written and arranged by Arik Creative Services spoke of the tribulations that students faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 18-year-old Christ Church Foundation School student, was beyond elated and in tears as she accepted the trophy from Minister with the responsibility for Culture, Shantal Munroe-Knight at the Wildey Gymnasium.

“It has been quite a while, [that] I have been knocking at the door. I have paid my dues and I am very very proud of this moment today.

“This song tonight resonated a whole lot more, the first verse especially because I’ve been through that the last two years and this song was really personal and I am just ecstatic at the outcome,” said the first-time Junior Monarch, who will also be competing for a place on the Pic-O-De-Crop stage.

Meanwhile, Shonate Alleyne-Clarke, known on stage as Tae, reclaimed her crown. Tae won the 2019 Junior Calypso Monarch title in the 11 to 14 age group. The 14-year-old wowed judges and the audience, receiving a standing ovation for her delivery of the catchy and aptly named tune Party Nice Again, to win the soca category.

The Combermere student told local media despite her apprehension, she was “happy to get back her crown”.

“When I sing my song, I like to sell my message that we blessed. We outside again and it has been two years and party nice again and also be safe because a lot of stuff going on,” Tae said while sharing that she will be releasing more music Crop Over 2023.