Junior Monarch contestants draw spots for Finals night | Loop Barbados

Final preparations are underway, as the 17 contestants of the 2022 Scotiabank Junior Monarch Competition anticipate Saturday’s stage.

On Monday, July 11, at Scotiabank Broad Street, The City, the contestants eagerly drew their positions for the two categories – soca and calypso.

For the social commentary category, Yahandje Yahandje Daniel will be the first to grace the stage. She will be followed by Kari-Anne Just Kari Holford-Sam, Ethan Lil E Edey, Alyssa Slay Harris, Rimiya Majestic Miya Wilson, Kenaz Mighty Bitbit Walker, Danesha Danekia Davis, Kadarius King K Allen, and Dondri [email protected] Forde.

In the calypso category, there were two switches of positions pulled between King K and Just Kari and Lil E and Daneka. There were no switches in the soca category.

Joshua Joshua B Blackman will kick off the soca category. He will be followed by Trinity Clarke, Joshua Joshox Oxley, Malika Leeka Goodridge, Kiah Netanya Shurland, Sephon Lil Stathis Sealy, Revenn Y.S.R. Moseley, and Shontee Tae Alleyne-Clarke.

Corporate communications officer of the National Cultural Foundation (NCF), Toni Yarde shared that with only four days until the big stage, contestants bursting with excitement. She revealed that it was a packaged schedule ahead with rehearsals and a mock tent in the works.

“We really have to give thanks to the parents of these young ones and the young ones themselves because they are enthusiastic,” Yarde said while also giving kudos to NCF music officer Kevin Moore and Dr Stefan Walcott who have been assisting the contestants.