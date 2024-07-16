Junior Masquerade Project hits the road this Saturday

For Crop Over to celebrate 50 more years, the preservation of its culture through Barbadian youth must be prioritised.

This point was emphasised recently, at the official launch of the Sandy Lane Charitable Trust Junior Masquerade Project In Association With Abed’s held at the Erdiston Special School.

The project now in its 22nd year, is spearheaded by the National Cultural Foundation (NCF), and brings the culture of costume-making and masquerading to children throughout various schools and community groups across the island.

Through this initiative, students will learn the process of bringing their creative ideas alive through costume and performance.

Last year, the initiative reached 750 children, and this year, it is on track to reaching 1000 children if each of the bands are able to reach their targets.

Participants will face the judges at Junior Kadooment on Saturday as a key component of this year’s event.

“A total of $48,000 in prizes are up for grabs. It’s really shaping up to be an exciting year!” said NCF’s Chief Cultural Officer Andrea Wells.

This year, the project involves students from 10 schools and three community groups.”

These schools and community groups will be part of Saturday’s Junior Kadooment.

They are:

Eagle Hall PrimaryEllerton PrimaryWesley Hall InfantsGrantley Adams MemorialPinelands Creative WorkshopSelah PrimaryHindsbury PrimaryArthur Smith PrimaryHaynesville Youth ClubShirley Chisholm PrimaryRoland Edwards PrimaryErdiston Special School Weston United Stars Community Club

One of the institutions participating is the Erdiston Special School. This school caters to students with, but not limited to, down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, communication disorders and other disabilities.

The school’s principal, Donna Holder, expressed her excitement surrounding their involvement.

“This year we embarked on an awareness and sensitisation campaign. This was done by highlighting our students on Down Syndrome Awareness day with Rock your socks, Autism Awareness day and events such as NAPSAC (National Primary Schools Athletic Championship) – to which we sent a team,” she disclosed.

“Therefore, you can imagine when we got the call from the NCF extending an invitation to participate in Junior Kadooment, our hearts were delighted…We playing mas this year!”, she added.

She expressed her gratitude to the programme’s sponsors, the Sandy Lane Charitable Trust and Abed’s for their contributions.

“What is to be commended also is that both of these corporate partners are on board for the culmination of the project. Not just for the training but for the celebration at Junior Kadooment.”

Title sponsor, Sandy Lane Charitable Trust (SCLT), also showed their faith in the initiative with a donation of $50,000.

Project Coordinator of the Sandy Lane Charitable Trust Nekei Grant stated:

“We all stand here with one common goal. Improving the lives of Barbadian children.”

“We’re truly honoured to partner with the NCF, a well-established organisation in Barbadian community and culture. We are honoured to fix our name to programmes that are well structured, that empower and support both the personal and professional advancement of our youth, and finally were honoured to play a small role in sustaining the future of cultural development here in Barbados.”

Brand Director of Abed’s, Nikita Abed-Chaplen, spoke about the $20 000 sponsorship and the retailer’s relationship with the NCF.

“As a business, Abed’s is committed to supporting local creatives and the wider community and this Junior Masquerade Project is an incredible platform to do this. We are proud to support teaching children the techniques and skills involved in costume making; fabric selection, sewing, designing and decorating. All while fostering creativity and teamwork and collaboration as they work together to create their costumes for Junior Kadooment,” she explained.

Along with the cash contributions, participants in the project will receive guidance from coordinators Suzanne Phillips and Teila Williams.

(PR/NCF).