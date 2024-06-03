Junior Chef Cook-Off Competition finalists announced Loop Barbados

The 10 finalists for this year’s ‘Feed The Future’ Junior Cook-Off Competition have been announced.

Speaking during a press conference held today, Monday, June 3, 2024, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.’s (BTMI) Chief Executive Officer, Andrea Franklin, announced this year’s challengers.

They are Kanye Clarke-Forde, Teneal Dawson, Aliah Hazzard, Matthew Howell, Kenyada Kellman, Omari Layne, Javonte Patrick, Shacoby Riley, Shari Weekes, and Makayla White.

They will vie for a spot in the final three to compete on Saturday, October 5.

BTMI’s Director of Public Relations and Corporate Communications, Aprille Thomas, noted that the final 10 were chosen from a pool of 26 entrants, with their ages ranging from 18 to 24.

She disclosed that in addition to the food preparation challenge, this year’s competition has a new element, a mixology-challenge round, which will see competitors utilizing Barbadian rum, in keeping with the Barbados Food and Rum Festival.

Thomas also disclosed the prizes for the winner of the Junior Cook-Off Competition will.

They are:

$3,000 in cash.A scholarship for an Associate Degree in Culinary Arts, at the Jean and Norma Holder Hospitality Institute.An internship at one of Barbados’ premium fine dining restaurants.

Speaking about the “Feed the Future” Junior Cook-Off Competition, she said the initiative tangibly empowers the upcoming culinary talent of Barbados by providing important training opportunities that serve as a strong foundation for participants’ professional growth in the culinary arts field.

Director Thomas expressed gratitude to the Jean and Norma Holder Hospitality Institute for providing this year’s competitors with the opportunity to gain National Vocational Qualification certification in Level 2 Food Preparation and Cookery, which is accredited to the Caribbean Vocational Qualification, upon successful completion of the training phase.

“For us, it’s really good that we’re able to, each year, advance the programme and offer even more to everyone participating,” she said.

Thomas also thanked Roberts Manufacturing Co. Limited for being a title sponsor for three consecutive years.

The finalists were encouraged to give of their best, to listen, and to take in all the training and opportunities afforded them throughout the activities leading up to the competition, as well as to have fun.

Makayla White and Kanye Clarke-Forde spoke about how it felt to be chosen as finalists.

Makayla said:

“I am very nervous, like shaking nervous, but at the same time, I’m very excited to see what it brings and what it brings out of me, and the most exciting part for me is the learning and how I can grow as an aspiring chef.”

Fellow finalist, Kanye also remarked:

“I feel amazing to show others my skill at the culinary arts and I’m excited to get started. I’m willing to learn and I’m looking forward to learning from others who have mastered the craft.”

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).