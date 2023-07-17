June 2023 had second highest hottest max temp since June 2006 Loop Barbados

Barbados has recorded highs of up to 35 degrees Celsius in July already, with hotter temperatures reported at spots along the Platinum coast.

The Barbados Meteorological Services has shared the local stats.

In a statement, the Met Office said according to a recent press release from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), preliminary data indicated that the first week in July was the hottest week on record, following on from the hottest June on record, as the El Nino phenomenon was becoming established. These high temperatures have been bolstered by above average Sea Surface Temperatures in the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. This is a trend that we are also seeing here in Barbados, with maximum temperatures ranging between 30?C and 35?C from June 1st to July 13th, with higher temperatures along the western portions of the island.

It seems June 2023 has been one of the warmest on record with minimum temperatures and average temperatures being record highs for June, however, while no maximum temperature records were broken, the maximum temperature was just 0.1?C shy of the hottest June on record (2006, 32.7?C).

For June, the monthly minimum and average temperatures at the BMS were 27.7?C and 28.5?C respectively, which both exceeded the climatological norms of 25.2?C and 27.8?C respectively.