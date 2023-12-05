Junctions of concern – Drivers call for another road audit Loop Barbados

Following an early morning collision at the junction of Cave Land Road and Kirtons/Rices Main Road in St Philip over the weekend, drivers are calling for officials to do a fresh set of road audits.

Last year, February 2022, hours before a mass casualty where 25 people were injured in St George at the Brighton/Windsor junction in St George, a road safety audit was conducted at a few cross-roads in Christ Church, St George and St Philip. The audit was led by the Barbados Police Service but members of insurance companies and other agencies were included in the process.

Today, after the crash with injuries at the same Cave Land Road and Kirtons/Rices junction where a non-national, a Vincentian, lost his life in a road collision also in February 2022, motorists are calling for another audit.

Drivers told Loop News, some of the junctions, they believe need to be observed and have speed reduction devices installed, cameras, mirrors or reflective paint to reduce the number of accidents and unrecorded near-misses.

1. Lower Greys/Boarded Hall/Windsor Y-junction

2. Brighton/Windsor junction – “More than a year later and not an improvement,” said one driver.

3. Beulah junction

4. Rock Hall junction

5. Brighton Farmer’s Market junction

6. Charles Rowe Bridge junction

7. Salters

8. The Turnpike

9. Highway Q and Highway 6 (between the Mini-Golf and Newton roundabout)

10. Highway Q and Lead Vale (heading to St Patrick’s and Coverley)

An additional complaint by motorists in regard to the Highway Q and Lead Vale junction is the absence of street lights on the stretch.

One driver summed up the issue, saying, “The road smooth, not a pothole. But then what? Not a light! It has no markings and not a street light till you get down by the houses. So when people pick up speed coming off the roundabout, when they come over the hill, sometimes they can’t see lights from cars coming out the right turn. Not even cateyes [road reflectors] ain’t on the road to help you see the lanes. Out there want something doing, cause when cars hit then it is a miracle that others don’t hit them again.”