Jump in insurance fees questioned by NUPW Loop Barbados

The National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) does not support the move to increase premiums in Barbados, especially for those who have spotless records.

In a statement, NUPW President Kimberley Agard said, “It was announced recently by The General Insurance Association that insurance premiums are set to rise very soon.

“This news has not been an easy pill to swallow by most Barbadians.”

Agard’s call for a relook and investigation comes after a recent interjection by the Barbados Central Bank to prevent added rates by banks for mobile and online transactions. It was believed that such would derail or setback the thrust towards a cashless and more digital society. At this juncture, Agard believes this jump in fees could cause an exodus of clients who need but can no longer afford insurance.

She made the case that especially now, at this challenging time economically, more consideration must be given to this decision and its hasty implementation.

“Everyone is aware that the cost of pretty much everything has and is increasing but I am lending my voice and opinion in support of those persons who have asked the insurance companies to rethink and put the brakes on the planned increase.

“The Insurance Association has tried to justify the need for the increase by giving figures of increased claims and repairs but I ask for them to share the figures and profits from those plenty other insured persons who have never claimed whether for car, house or medical.”

Breaking it down, she said as it pertains to automotive coverage, “There are just over 140,000 cars registered to use our roads… and it’s a small percentage of those that are the issue. People may get involved in fender benders and out of fear for the hammer being brought down on them by their insurance company, opt to drive the vehicle with the damage or fix it out of pocket.

“I support the call for persons to be more careful on our roads in an effort to keep vehicular accidents and near-misses to a low and for homeowners to secure and take necessary precautions to prevent burgulry or damage to property and for persons to live healthier lifestyles to reduce NCDs (non-communicable diseases).

“However, my concern for citizens of Barbados is the effect the increase in premiums will have on them, especially those who are already challenged in making ends meet.”

Agard said that because for some insurance is not a luxury but a necessity, this must be scrutinized thoroughly.

“Many persons are required by contract to have house insurance once they have a mortgage, persons are required to insure their vehicles and I’m sure that an increase in insurance could force persons to be delinquent and we may then see an increase in persons driving without insurance and plenty more uninsured houses.”

On the topic of health or medical insurance she added that this coverage too is being jeopardized.

The NUPW President told LoopNews, “Some medical insurance clients by way of letter were already notified that their premiums will increase from February 1, 2024.

“Those persons under that coverage who have recognized the need for medical insurance to ensure access to decent health services are being forced to pay under one package $20 more to as high as roughly $60 in others, including retirees.”

Agard understands that insurance is a business but she made an appeal for a rethink before imposing this additional burden on Bajans.

“I know in any business the bottom line and profit margin are always to the fore and I am sure this instance is no different, but a deeper inspection should be done and greater consideration be given to the socioeconomic impact that the increase in insurance rates at this time will have. Rates that have risen maybe at least three times in the not too distant past.

“The consumers sadly don’t benefit from the vast profit that the insurance industry makes, but regrettably we are expected to share in the losses.”