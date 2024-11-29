Jules seals it for Ellerton

The Rashad Jules masterclass was on full display as he scored a brace for his tenth goal of the Prime Minister’s Cup, leading Ellerton Club to a 2-0 victory and the third-place trophy over Kickstart Rush on Wednesday night at Friendship Ground in Hothersal Turning.

A former Barbados captain, Jules has consistently produced for Ellerton, and on a night when$15 000 was on the line, the talisman, with two goals in the 70th and 92nd minutes, ensured that Ellerton pocketed the third-place cash prize.

Jules is now also set to win the coveted Golden Boot award unless University of the West Indies Blackbirds ace attacker Niall Reid-Stephen, currently on seven goals, can secure a hat-trick against Brittons Hill in the final scheduled for tomorrow, Independence Day, at Kensington Oval and trump that performance.

At the start of the match, there were some noticeable returns to the Kickstart setup, with striker Nicholas Best making the starting XI for the first time since the group stage. Also, technical director and head coach Renaldo ‘PeeWee’ Gilkes returned after missing the semi-final due to overseas commitments. (ML)

