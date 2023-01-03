JPL: Molynes, Portmore secure victories on final day of matchday 8 Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Molynes United and Portmore United secured victories on the final day of matchday eight of the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) – powered by Digicel – on Monday.

Both games were played at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex.

In the opening game, Molynes United ended a three-game losing streak by defeating Dunbleholden courtesy of a Jason Wright strike in the 56th minute.

As a result of the victory, Molynes United jumped two places to 10th with nine points.

Dunbeholden are also on nine points but a place ahead of Molynes in the standings

In the second game, Portmore United clipped defending champions Harbour View 1-0 with Emelio Rousseau scoring from the penalty spot in the 49th minute.

The victory pushed Portmore United to fifth place on 14 points while Harbour View slipped a spot to third with 15 points following their first defeat of the season.

Meanwhile, Mount Pleasant Academy secured one of the biggest victories of the round by defeating Montego Bay United 5-1 in the second game of a doubleheader at Drax Hall on Sunday.

The victory means that Mount Pleasant have opened up a four-point lead atop the table.

St Ann-based Mount Pleasant – the only unbeaten team in the league – notched their fifth consecutive win and their sixth from eight matches to move to 20 points.

Trivante Stewart grabbed a brace by netting in the 39th and 89th minutes. Kimoni Bailey had opened the scoring in the third minute before Ricardo Morris doubled the advantage in the 14th minute while Demario Phillips struck in the 58 minutes.

Allan Ottey scored the lone goal for Montego Bay United in the 73rd from the penalty spot. Montego Bay United slipped two spots to seventh on 12 points.

In the first game at Drax Hall on Sunday, Waterhouse clipped Faulkland FC 1-0 courtesy of a Denardo Thomas strike in the seventh minute. Waterhouse moved to 10 points in eighth spot while the winless Faulkland remained at the bottom with one point.

Also on Sunday, Collin Anderson kicked off the new year in style scoring all the goals to lead Cavalier to a 3-0 win over Tivoli Gardens in the first game of a doubleheader at the Anthony Spaulding Complex.

Sporting a blonde hairstyle, Anderson – the former Calabar High star – scored in the 25th, 43rd, and 90+8 minutes.

It was Cavalier’s fifth win and they leapfrogged Harbour View into the second spot with 16 points while Tivoli Gardens, which were suffering their fourth loss, slipped to 12th spot with six points.

In the second game of the Anthony Spaulding Complex, Arnett Gardens turned in a five-star display brushing aside Chapelton Maroons 5-0 to jump three places to fourth on 14 points.

Fabian Reid opened the scoring in the 17th minute from close range before Earl Simpson doubled the advantage in the 36th minute, sliding in to convert a cheeky freekick from Ajuma Johnson.

Johnson then made it 3-0 in the 43rd minute to put Arnett in charge going into the break.

Substitute Kimani Arbourne made it 4-0 in the 71st before Marlon Martin put the icing on the cake in the 88th minute from the penalty spot.

The promoted Chapelton Maroons from Clarendon slipped a spot to 11th in the 14-team league on seven points from their eight games. It was their fifth defeat of the season.

In the lone game at the Wembley Centre of Excellence on Sunday, Humble Lion and Vere United battled to a 0-0 draw.

Humble Lion slipped two spots to sixth on 14 points while Vere remained winless and stayed second from the bottom on five points.

MATCHDAY 8 RESULTS

SundayWaterhouse 1 Faulkland 0Mount Pleasant 5 Montego Bay United 1Cavalier 3 Tivoli 0Chapelton 0 Arnett 5Vere 0 Humble Lion 0

MondayDunbeholden 0 Molynes United 1Portmore 1 Harbour View 0

