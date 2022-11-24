Joy for Brazil supporters at fan zone in Kingston Loop Jamaica

Brazil fans in Kingston turned out in their numbers at a World Cup fan zone to rally behind the five-time champion in their first match of the Qatar World Cup against Serbia on Thursday.

With Neymar limping off the field with an ankle injury, Richarlison came through for the “Sele??o.”

A spectacular acrobatic kick followed an easy tap-in from close range as Richarlison scored both goals in Brazil’s 2-0 victory.

The tension at a World Cup fan zone at the Girl Guides Association of Jamaica Headquarters on Waterloo Road was palpable as Serbia played an almost perfect game, holding off the Brazilians until the 62nd minute when Richarlison broke the deadlock as celebrations erupted among the Jamaican fans.

Richarlison made it 2-0 in the 73rd minute. The striker used one touch to get the ball up in the air and then spun around and got off the ground before knocking the ball into the net with his right foot.

Loop News videographer Marlon Reid was on hand to capture the moment.