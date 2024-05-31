Jou Bae set to be a sexy colourful Bajan experience and safe vibe Loop Barbados

Jou Bae is set to debut this Crop Over 2024 and make a colorful splash.

Speaking to Loop News, organizer Dannilo Hutchinson, alias DJ Hutchy, said that the event was created to meet a need.

With patrons mindful of how they spend their coins as inflation and the high cost of living remain issues for most, he said that Jou Bae falls in the affordable bracket. The organizers even offered special 50th Crop Over tickets.

Jou Bae will be held at Bushy Park, July 14, 2024, and the location dropped from the start. Cognizant of complaints from members of the public about pop-up locations at the last-minute as a pain point around many j’ouvert style events locally, Jou Bae said we will let you know.

Another difference is ‘wear what you like’. There is no costume package on offer and that’s by choice to allow patrons to free up and get as creative or comfortable as they like.

Hutchinson said, “Jou Bae is the answer to many of the questions, queries and complaints that were sounding paint events. We listened and are working with patrons.”

But where did the name Jou Bae even come from? With a smile, he explained, “I was toying around with names during the Pandemic and I had a few concepts I had been working on in my downtime. JouBae was one I had come up with and it perfectly fits the concept.

“It’s a J’ouvert Party, but catering for the women while having an amazing experience!”

Chatting with Steven ‘DJ Pslams’ Blackett, who is a co-organiser along with his brother Shane Blackett, Steven said:

“We want to take j’ouvert parties to the next level while catering to all demographics in fact.

“We are very passionate about Crop Over and Barbados, so we want to create a brand that not only represents Crop Over but it becomes a pull factor for tourists to come here and enjoy the sexiest j’ouvert party with paint, water and foam early in the season too.”

Not new to this event organising and promotion thing, Blackett disclosed, “What can patrons expect ?

“Come to get nasty and party. It’s a party but we will have a ton of activities inside the party you can enjoy as well.”

There is already a buzz around the new Jou Bae-by event on the calendar. Tickets are out, and sales are going well, but as the organisers said, “we know Bajans love to be last-minute too.”

Hutchinson also added that he can assure safety and security are paramount for the Jou Bae team. This is why they chose an enclosed and well-lit location. The team knows the issue that plagued j’ouvert events in the past, namely last year, and steps are being taken to avert any such possibility.