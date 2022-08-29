Joshua Lowe gets the job of his dreams Loop Barbados

Joshua Lowe is living his dream by being an employee at the first gaming company to hit Barbados and by extension the Caribbean.

The 22-year-old, who recently completed his Bachelors in Computer Science at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill campus is one of eight employees currently employed at Playtropic, a video game testing service provider for videogame creators around the world.

Speaking to the media during the official opening of the company [Playtropic] on Friday, August 26, the former Harrisonian who is very passionate about the videogame industry, revealed that he had been considering moving to the United States or Canada because there were no opportunities for him in the Caribbean.

“It was just more or less timing and how things worked out. I did a Computer Science degree at UWI not too long ago. I just finished my last course at the end of 2021 and I was trying to see how to get overseas because I am very passionate about the video game industry but in the Caribbean, it wasn’t really popular, there wasn’t really anywhere in the Caribbean to step my foot into the water so I was looking at the US and Canada to see if I could find any jobs over there and see if I could find a way that after college I could go overseas and try to get into it and almost immediately after I finished my degree, this opportunity basically fell into my lap.”

Lowe who believed the opportunity came by fate, explained how the opportunity presented itself immediately after he finished his degree at the University Of The West Indies.

“I saw it online on Instagram, I saw it on Facebook posts and one of my mum’s friends actually sent it to my mum and said, ‘It looks like something that Josh would like,’ and this was as soon as I finished my studies, so I sent in my CV immediately because it sounded like something right up my alley: good communication skills, a passion for video games and attention to detail. So they got back to me and this is my first job out of college and I am loving it so far!”

He further explained that the gaming industry was something he had always been interested in from a very young age so he is currently just trying to “make the most of it.”

“It is generally what I really wanted to get into from a very young age so I’m happy that I didn’t have to go overseas to find something like this, it kind of found me so I’m just trying to make the most of it right now.”

“I just really really loved the game industry so I did Computer Science at school, I did Computer Science at UWI just to try to align myself as much as possible to be able to be in this line of work and as I was saying I was prepared to go overseas and look to see how I could get into it but it came to me so I’m just grateful and I’ll work hard to see how far I can get in the industry.”

Lowe’s job which is testing pre-released games to pinpoint defects and bugs within the system can become very repetitive but is a major part of the development process, he professed.

“It is a tiring job but it is for a very, very good cause. It is very repetitive but it is needed.”