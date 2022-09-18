Joseph twins return to play and giveback to The St Michael School Loop Barbados

The St Michael School is “very proud” of their teen alumni Daniel and Darius Joseph, who recently showed that not only do they have big hearts for cricket but they remember where they came from.

Different in a sense from birth, being a twin, the brothers have once again separated themselves from the usual pack.

With many lamenting about the youth in Barbados, especially Bajan young men, these two boys are showing that they are built of strong character and possess great skill.

The two former student-athletes, who play cricket, left The St Michael School (SMS) during the pandemic in 2020 to spend an initial two academic terms in fourth form on a cricket scholarship at King’s Bruton in Somerset, England. During their stint, they performed “outstandingly”, and as a result, were invited to remain for fifth form.

Having completed their fifth year last term, Daniel is now the King’s Burton Player of the Year. And during this 2022 summer vacation, the twin also made their first team debut in the Lancashire League, where they had “a successful trial”.

The Joseph twins were back on the island recently and along with spending time with their friends and family, they took up the chance to rejoin the St Michael School cricket team to play for their alma mater. But that’s not the only way the twins gave back to their school, they also made a special donation to the SMS Cricket Team. They presented their token to Coach Dario Cummins.

Darius and Daniel are transferring to Scarborough College in Yorkshire, England, to begin their sixth form year.

Sharing the news on the Instagram page for the Martindale’s Road-located school, the page administrator wrote, “We’re very proud of these young men and wish them continued success in their future endeavours – both academic and sporting.”