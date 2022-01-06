Jordan asserts BLP is ‘reversing that great northern neglect’ | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Labour Party (BLP) candidate for St Peter Colin Jordan is arguing that the Mottley-administration had to work extremely hard in the north after the rural areas of the island were neglected by the previous administration during their ‘lost decade’.

Jordan did not go low on the platform but showed the records of his party.

He said that there are new mains being laid in St Peter, St Lucy and St Joseph. “The Barbados Labour Party is changing and reversing that great northern neglect of the DLP.”

Work has started on a desalination plant in Colleton, St Lucy to serve St Lucy and St Peter and to serve portions of St Andrew. “We are making significant progress in spite of the odds.”

Jordan urged, “That is what leadership is about, that is what commitment to delivering on behalf of the people of Barbados is about. The Barbados Labour Party understands the needs of the people, and will work, you know we usually say, ‘Come hell and high water’, but as a Christian, I don’t like the hell part but come pandemic of hurricane, freak storm or ashfall, this Barbados Labour Party is a party that is committed to uplifting the people of Barbados and the people of the North.”

He spoke to the new water tanks and water tankers, which were attained in three and a half years, and the fact that there is water running through taps in St John, St Joseph, St Peter, St Lucy and St Andrew “and all of this in the middle of a pandemic.”

Jordan said that BLP was “able to do work to undo the mismanagement, the wicked mismanagement of the DLP,… to service the needs of the people in the North all in the middle of a pandemic.”

And to the people in St Andrew specifically, he told them to pick Dr Romel Springer because “he wants to be part of the team to turn back the neglect of the North.”

So he urged them to vote because “the future of your constituency depends on it, the future of your country depends on it. You have to get up and go vote. I have to get up and go vote. Vote for Springer. Vote for Mia. It is safer with Mia… Vote for progress, vote for Barbados continuing on the trajectory of progress.”