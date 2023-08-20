Jones finished 7th in 400m Heat at World Championships Loop Barbados

The two Barbadian males who took to the track in Budapest this morning for the Men’s 400m at the World Athletics Championships, have failed to advance to the next stage.

Jonathan Jones ran in Heat 3 and placed 7th in a time of 46.03. The Heat was won by Norway’s H?vard Bentdal Ingvaldsen. His time of 44.39 was good enough to take first and make him the new national record holder for his country.

The Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Jones is the national record holder in Barbados with a time of 44.43, which he posted in 2022.

Also running in the men’s 400m Heats was DeSean Boyce who got a DNF. Boyce was in Heat 5 which was ultimately one by Antonio Watson of Jamaica.

Advancing to the semis from the Caribbean in the men’s 400m are three Jamaicans, one Bahamaian, one Trinidadian and one Grenadian.