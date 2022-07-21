Jones advances to World Champs 400m final | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Jones advances to World Champs 400m final
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Jones advances to World Champs 400m final

World Champs: Grenada, Jamaica, Barbados in Men’s 400m final

Loop News

3 hrs ago

Kirani James, of Grenada, wins a semifinal of the men’s 400-metre run at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Eugene, Oregon (AP Photo/Ashley Landis).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

National record holder Johnathan Jones has advanced to the Men’s 400-metre finals at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Jones finished in third place in Heat 3 in a time of 44.78s to advance. He will be joined by two of his regional counterparts.

In the semi-finals on Wednesday, Olympic champion Kirani James of Grenada won Heat 2 with a time of 44.74s. He enters the finals with the fourth fastest time overall.

From Heat 1, Jamaica’s Christopher Taylor placed third, running a season-best of 44.97s to qualify. He enters the finals with the slowest time.

The finals take place on Friday, July 22, 2022.

