Jonathan Jones hoping to train at home without risking injury Loop Barbados

A bronze medal at the just concluded 2022 Commonwealth Games in the Men’s 400m, but he’s “hungry for more”.

Jonathan ‘Jono’ Jones is the golden boy in the eyes of many Bajans after his last season at his school in Texas, with the summer Commonwealth Games podium finish just being the icing on the cake.

Home to celebrate his medal-winning performance for Barbados in a history-making final dash on the home straight to take him from fourth to bronze, and to enjoy spending time with his family, especially his grandmum, and his friends, Jonathan chatted with Loop at the reception held in honour of himself, Sada Williams, Amber Joseph and Shane Brathwaite, though he couldn’t make it home at this time. The reception was held at Ilaro Court.

Jonathan, who is studying Kinesiology, confessed that looking back on that 400 m final where he was running alongside the World’s best, he just knew he wanted to end the season on a high and getting the bronze did just that. However, knowing his potential and drive, he is adamant that he has more in the tank and he is still “hungry”.

So Barbadians can continue to watch him as he finishes off school and his collegiate career before he graduates in December, and then beyond. And he thanked those persons who are following the ebbs and flows of the Bajan athletes in all sports around the globe. He expressed his gratitude for their messages, IG story posts and tweets and urged them to keep them coming.

Talking after the Sports Minister shared with the public that a 400-metre track will be constructed at the Wildey Gymnasium, Jones said that he is glad to hear about this proposal. Asked about how he trains on the occasion that he comes home, he disclosed that in Barbados he has to hold back on the home tracks at present because they are not up to par. He said it’s disappointing not to be able to give it his all on home soil, but in the back of his head, he hears his overseas coaches warning him of the dangers of running hard on an improper surface.

“So if I could come home and run on a track, even at Wildey, I’d be more than happy,” he stated.

Heading back out soon, Jonathan made a call to corporate Barbados to really get onboard more to help Barbados’ sportsmen and women. He said, “sponsorships are welcomed!”