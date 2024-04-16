Joint Select Commitee on 2024 bills announced Loop Barbados

The Joint Select Committee (Standing) on Governance and Policy Matters on the Cybercrime Bill, 2024 and Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters (Amendment) Bill, 2024 has been formed and recently commenced its work.

It comprises of:

Edmund HinksonPeter PhillipsDr. Romel SpringerRalph ThorneSenator Gregory NichollsSenator Ryan WaltersSenator the Honourable Lindell Nurse.

The Bills are available for comment at www.barbadosparliament.com.

Members of the public, including professional organisations and community-based groups, are encouraged to submit their written views or comments to the Clerk of Parliament, Parliament of Barbados, Parliament Buildings, Trafalgar Street, Bridgetown, or by email to [email protected] by Friday, April 26.

Persons interested in making oral presentations, which must be no more than 10 minutes, should indicate their interest by writing to the Clerk of Parliament.

The Committee’s mission is to conduct a thorough analysis within its mandate to determine whether the provisions of the Bill as they currently stand would achieve their stated objectives.

The proceedings of the Joint Select Committee (Standing) will take place at the Parliament of Barbados and will be conducted in public. They will also be streamed live on the Barbados Parliament’s website, on social media and broadcast on CBC TV, whenever possible.

The notice of the dates in which the Select Committee will sit will be posted via the Barbados Parliament website.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (GIS).