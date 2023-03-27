Johnson Charles knocks fastest 100 in Windies history in T20I Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

There is a new boss in West Indies town as it relates to T20 International cricket and he’s Johnson Charles.

The 34-year-old St Lucian national knocked an impressive century – 100 runs, from a mere 39 balls.

Charles dashed way the previous record held by the Worl’ Boss Chris Gayle back in 2016.

Charles hit nine fours and nine sixes to smash his way to be the new record holder for fastest century in a T20I for a West Indies player.

West Indies are playing South Africa.

NewsAmericasNow.com